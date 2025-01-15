Full Green Bay Packers 2025 Offseason Check List
Packers Unrestricted Free Agents
- Corey Ballentine
- Tyler Davis
- Andre Dillard
- A.J. Dillon
- Isaiah McDuffie
- Brandon McManus
- Josh Myers
- Robert Rochell
- TJ Slaton
- Eric Stokes
- Eric Wilson
Roster turnover is inevitable in the NFL. It’s the business side of the league, and every offseason brings its share of tough decisions. For the Packers, though, the good news is that there aren’t any unrestricted free agents they absolutely have to re-sign.
According to Over the Cap, Green Bay enters the offseason with just 14.6 percent of its total snaps heading into free agency—the lowest figure in the league. For comparison, the Minnesota Vikings lead the pack at 45.4 percent. That difference highlights how well-positioned the Packers are to maintain continuity.
Brandon McManus is arguably the closest thing to a must re-sign. He provided much-needed stability at kicker, a position that had been a revolving door in recent years. Despite a missed field goal in the playoffs, McManus was reliable enough during the regular season to make the thought of another kicker search unappealing for the Packers.
Beyond McManus, there are few pressing concerns. T.J. Slaton would be a nice piece to retain as a rotational run-stopper, but only if the price is right. As for the rest of the free-agent class, most players are replaceable in both the short and long term.
This sets Green Bay up for a relatively smooth offseason. With minimal key snaps leaving the roster, the Packers can focus on upgrading other areas rather than scrambling to fill gaping holes.