5 Free Agent Signings Packers Fans Want to See
Byron Murphy Jr., Cornerback
Usually, it's the Minnesota Vikings who scoop up former Packers in free agency. This time, the roles could be reversed, with the Packers eyeing a player from their NFC North rival.
Byron Murphy Jr. spent his first four years with the Arizona Cardinals before playing the last two seasons in Minnesota. His experience in Brian Flores’ complex defensive scheme could translate well in Green Bay.
Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley asks a lot from his secondary, relying heavily on disguise and versatility. Murphy's time in Flores’ system—where he was often asked to switch coverages, read the quarterback, and make aggressive plays on the ball—would make him a natural fit for Hafley’s defense.
He brings a savvy veteran presence and the ability to adapt to different roles in the secondary.
More importantly, Murphy knows how to make plays.
Over the last two years, he’s recorded nine interceptions, including a career-high six picks in 2024. That kind of ball-hawking ability is exactly what the Packers need in their secondary, especially if they move on from Jaire Alexander.
With Alexander a potential release candidate and Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine, and Robert Rochell all set to hit unrestricted free agency, the Packers will need to bolster their cornerback depth. They can't roll into next season with Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon as the only proven cornerbacks.
The good news is it's a deep free agent class at cornerback. But with Murphy’s arrow pointing up, he should be able to capitalize on a solid contract this offseason.
If Green Bay can land him at the right price, they’d be adding a playmaker with experience and upside to anchor their secondary.