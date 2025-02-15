5 Free Agent Signings Packers Fans Want to See
Osa Odighizuwa, Defensive Lineman
The Packers need to invest in their defensive line if they want to replicate the success of the Eagles, who won the Super Bowl with a dominant pass rush.
Green Bay has talent on paper—four first-round picks in Lukas Van Ness, Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and Rashan Gary. But in 2024, they didn’t produce like it.
Too often, the defensive front disappeared in key moments, failing to make a consistent impact on games. The struggles were so glaring that the Packers fired their defensive line coach after the season.
If this defense wants to take the next step, improving the front four has to be a priority—whether that’s on the edge or the interior, through the draft, or free agency.
Osa Odighizuwa would be a strong under-the-radar addition.
Odighizuwa is a penetrating defensive tackle with a knack for getting after the quarterback, even if the sack numbers haven’t followed.
In 2024, he recorded 33 pressures, a whopping number for an interior lineman, but finished with only 4.5 sacks. Still, that kind of consistent disruption is exactly what Green Bay needs.
With T.J. Slaton set to hit free agency, the Packers need to bolster their defensive tackle rotation.
Pairing Odighizuwa with Clark and Wyatt would give Green Bay a much-needed boost on the interior. His ability to generate pressure from the inside would complement the Packers' edge rush and help create more opportunities for game-changing plays.