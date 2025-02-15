5 Free Agent Signings Packers Fans Want to See
Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver
With Christian Watson expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2025 season as he recovers from a torn ACL, the Packers desperately need to add firepower to their offense. Marquise Brown brings exactly that.
Brown is a big-play threat every time he steps on the field. He has averaged more than 10.1 yards per reception in every season of his career and has topped 11.1 yards per catch in four different seasons. His ability to stretch the field forces defenses to respect his speed, opening up space underneath for other playmakers to operate.
His 2024 season was derailed by injuries, as a shoulder issue limited him to just two games. But when healthy, he’s proven to be a legitimate offensive weapon.
In 2021, with a good quarterback and a clean bill of health, Brown posted 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. The Packers should be banking on him having more of that left in the tank at just 27 years old.
Brown would be a perfect complement to Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs in Green Bay’s receiving corps. His ability to take the top off a defense would create opportunities for Reed and Doubs to work the middle of the field while also giving Jordan Love a true deep threat who can change a game in a single play.
If the Packers are looking for a relatively affordable free agent receiver who can immediately add speed, explosiveness, and big-play ability, Brown is a strong option to consider.