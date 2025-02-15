5 Free Agent Signings Packers Fans Want to See
Chase Young, Defensive End
Chase Young’s name still carries weight, but his production hasn’t matched the hype since he was drafted second overall in 2020.
That doesn’t mean he can’t be a valuable player for Green Bay—it just means the Packers need to pay for what he is now, not what he was projected to be.
Over the last two seasons, Young has posted 13 total sacks and 36 pressures—solid numbers, even if they don’t scream "elite pass rusher." His pressure rate remains promising, suggesting that with the right supporting cast, he could be even more effective.
The days of expecting Young to develop into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate are gone, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be a strong rotational pass rusher. Paired with Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark, and a developing Lukas Van Ness, Young could help bolster Green Bay’s defensive front while adding much-needed depth.
At 25 years old, he also fits the Brian Gutekunst prototype—young, talented, and still capable of developing.
Young is coming off a one-year deal with the Saints and will likely be looking for more long-term financial security this offseason. While the Packers shouldn’t commit to a massive contract, a two-year deal would allow Young to hit free agency again before turning 30, making it a reasonable middle ground.
If the price is right, Young could be a high-upside signing that strengthens Green Bay’s pass rush rotation without requiring a major long-term investment.