Free Agency Shows Former Packers Pass Rusher Is on His Last NFL Legs

The Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst era has enjoyed plenty of success with the Green Bay Packers, and one of the foundational pieces was the 2019 addition of pass rusher Preston Smith. Originally signed to a four-year, $52 million contract after spending his first four seasons with the Washington Commanders, Smith was a force alongside fellow free-agent acquisition Za’Darius Smith and recorded 44 sacks during his six seasons in Green Bay.

But after being dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the trade deadline, Smith has hit a wall. The last two seasons haven’t gone as well, and Smith is looking for another chance in free agency. But entering his age-34 season, the writing may be on the wall, and teams may be sensing that Smith is on his last legs in the NFL as he looks to find a new home.

Former Packers OLB Preston Smith’s Career Fading to Black During Quiet Free Agency

Smith’s downturn began in his final season with the Packers when he was unhappy with his role in Jeff Hafley’s defense. After racking up 2.5 sacks in nine games to begin the 2024 season, he was traded to Pittsburgh for a 2025 seventh-round pick. But Smith couldn’t find the fountain of youth with the Steelers.

In his eight games, Smith logged 13 total tackles and two sacks. Pro Football Focus added that Smith had eight pressures over 90 pass-rushing snaps, and it was likely a key reason the Steelers ultimately chose to release him last spring.

Like most veteran pass-rushers, Smith landed on his feet, signing a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Commanders. But he had to wait until September to find the opportunity after starter Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a season-ending torn left quadriceps in Week 2. Even then, Smith played 283 total defensive snaps and logged 17 pressures and 0.5 sacks in 136 pass-rushing snaps, and he hasn’t received a call from anyone as he looks for a new job this spring.

Right now, it appears Smith’s current free agent tour could look a lot like his last one. The Packers could be interested in giving him a call for some depth, but his performance has fallen off to the point where it would come at the expense of some of their young pass rushers, including Collin Oliver, Barryn Sorrell, and Brenton Cox Jr.

It could also be that Smith has reached the twilight of his career, and teams would rather throw darts at younger talent in the draft in hopes of unearthing a gem. If that means it’s the end, Smith will have had a solid career, notching 71 total sacks, including a career-high 12 for Green Bay during the 2019 season. But it also means he’ll have to come to grips with the fact he’s not the player he was during his prime with the Packers.

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