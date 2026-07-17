Former rival points out unexpected Jordan Love disrespect

Much has been made over the last week by Green Bay Packers fans who are less than thrilled when it comes to Jordan Love's standing in many offseason rankings. This included a recent poll run by ESPN that asked coaches, execs, and scouts to list their top ten starting quarterbacks. Division rivals Jared Goff and Caleb Williams both made the list; Love was nowhere to be found, completely left out of the league's ranking. This led to a surprising defense from a player who spent time in the NFC North as a Green Bay rival.

ESPN personality and former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky offered that "Not having Darnold is the miss… and Love." It is a clear defense, even if it isn't as strong as Green Bay fans might feel. Love does have a 4,000 yard passing season and an elite ability to take care of the football. There is also the fact that while Williams got the better of the Packers in their recent playoff matchup, Love put up far better numbers.

To put it simply, Green Bay fans are less than enthused with the hype around Williams and the level of disrespect that it is inviting for Love. The Packers quarterback is seemingly old news, with fans and pundits far more interested in how high they can elevate Williams or young quarterbacks who are a bit more of an unknown.

Packers Fans Can't Help but Continue to Voice Frustration Over Jordan Love Disrespect

Seeing a former rival in Orlovsky be a voice of reason speaks to how far the conversation has shifted. The flip side of this, is pointing out that it was done by a group of league sources and not simply a pundit who has an obvious level of bias. Love should take note of this and utilize the clear motivation after what has been an offseason full of disrespect.

For Love, there is no shortage of doubt to pull from if this is a source of motivation for the quarterback. Fans can only hope that the franchise leader has this switch and is taking note of what has been a long offseason full of doubt and disrespect.

At least there is someone taking note of this aside from Packer fans. Orlovsky taking the time to credit Jordan Love and defending Super Bowl champ Sam Darnold is important and speaks to how offseason narratives can often push the conversation away from the actual results. This appears to be the case with Love, as the quarterback is deserving of a top-ten ranking.