Free agency has been a tale of two sides for former members of the Green Bay Packers. A few -- like Eric Stokes (three years, $30 million) and Eric Wilson (three years, $22.5 million -- secured deserved pay raises.

Several, though, have been forced to take minimum-type deals just to have at chance of earning some kind of role after underperforming lately. Such is the case with AJ Dillon, who is likely third on the Carolina Panthers' RB depth chart after joining them, and Darnell Savage, who received just under $200K guaranteed from Mike McCarthy to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yet, Dillon and Savage could be considered the lucky ones, especially considering where Malik Heath finds himself at the moment.

Malik Heath in Free Agency No Man's Land Still

Last offseason, Heath was entering Year 3 with the Packers and locked into competing for a roster spot in camp. The team's WR uncertainty at the time helped make that an even better spot to be in, and he managed to survive preseason cuts once again.

But, another unproductive campaign caused Green Bay to call it quits before the season was even over. Heath was let go in early December after 37 total appearances that amounted to very little (308 yards, 3 TDs) compared to the time the Packers spent on him.

The Atlanta Falcons decided to take a chance on Heath rather quickly, claiming him on waivers and officially adding him just two days after his Green Bay exit. Though Heath didn't appear in a game for Atlanta, it was a promising sign for his post-Packers career that he had some outside interest.

Yet, this offseason is where things have spiraled quickly. Following the Falcons' complete leadership change, they decided not to tender Heath despite having the right to do so, making Heath an unrestricted free agent.

And since then, it's been radio silent on the ex-Packers wide receiver. Meanwhile, there's been no shortage of WR movement in free agency, with more-established veterans claiming both starting and depth roles on teams. Several trades, like the one Green Bay just made with Domtayvion Wicks going to Philadelphia, have also shrunk the openings for roles.

Even worse for Heath, there's still some big names on the market like Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen. Each of those guys is sure to have some interest around the league, and they'd be the first calls franchises make if one of their top wideouts gets injured before or during preseason camps.

And to top things off, this year's draft class has seems to have everybody excited about the receiver talent available. Not only does Heath have to worry about who gets picked, but who doesn't as well, since there could be undrafted signings that end up latching on (like Heath once did with Green Bay as a 2023 UDFA addition).

These several factors provide little hope for Heath ending his unemployment stint. He'll have to make the most of any workout invitations he can muster up in the coming months to have any shot at fighting for a job during the preseason.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: