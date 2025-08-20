Former Packers WR Who Just Signed Carted Off at New Team's Practice

Regardless of the scenario, Green Bay Packers fans can agree that seeing a player carted off the field after suffering an injury is never a welcome sight.

This is especially true during the preseason when players up and down the roster are fighting for their jobs in training camp. Unfortunately, one former Packers wide receiver found himself in that position on Wednesday after taking a hard fall during a one-on-one drill.

Bills WR Grant DuBose carted off the field during practice. Came up from falling to the ground during a 1-on-rep holding his right shoulder. His shoulder was wrapped and then he sat in the front seat of the cart. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 20, 2025

Ex-Packers WR Grant DuBose Carted Off Practice Field After Injury

According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, veteran wide receiver Grant DuBose was carted off the field with his right shoulder wrapped up during the Buffalo Bills' practice session on Wednesday.

Again, no training camp injury is ever a good thing. For DuBose to go down like this, when he did it, is truly disastrous. The former seventh-round pick by Green Bay was only signed by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. After trying out for several teams, DuBose hoped to find a new football home in Buffalo, but this injury could very well end those dreams before they ever had a chance to materialize.

To make matters worse, DuBose's 2024 regular season ended with him being carted off the field as well. For those who may not remember, DuBose suffered a scary head injury as a member of the Miami Dolphins last season, which left him hospitalized in Houston for several days before he was cleared to be released.

Grant DuBose takes a scary hit. Hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/OstNvUeMbf — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 15, 2024

That play ended his 2024 campaign, and now, his standing for the 2025 season is in doubt after being carted off the field yet again. The diagnosis from the medical staff concerning the severity of DuBose's shoulder injury will decide what his future in Buffalo holds. While the physical injury this time around does not seem as serious, the mental and emotional impact that this had on DuBose cannot be measured.

While DuBose was drafted by the Packers in 2023, he was only elevated to the active roster for the team's Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears. He recorded no statistics in that game. Green Bay ultimately waived the wide receiver in August 2024.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: