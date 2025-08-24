Former Packers WR Already Done With New Team in Less Than a Week

The next few days will be tense moments for some members of the Green Bay Packers. With the roster needing to be cut down from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday afternoon, many will learn their fate and could be on their way to new teams or the practice squad for the upcoming season.

While many decisions could come down to the wire, others could be made much sooner. That’s what happened to one former Packers receiver who was cut by his new team less than one week after arriving in Buffalo and will now look for another place to continue his career.

We have released the following players:

- DB Zy Alexander

- DE Nelson Ceaser

- DB Garnett Hollis Jr.

- OL Rush Reimer

- TE Matt Sokol

- RB Elijah Young



We have also waived/injured: WR Grant DuBose. pic.twitter.com/DuYz3RlGsU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 24, 2025

Former Packers WR Grant DuBose Gets Cut By Bills

The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday afternoon that they have waived former Packers receiver Grant DuBose with an injury settlement. The move also came as they released defensive back Zy Alexander, defensive end Nelson Ceaser, defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr., offensive lineman Rush Reimer, tight end Matt Sokol, and running back Elijah Young.

DuBose was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 draft but failed to make the team out of training camp. He was signed to Green Bay’s practice squad shortly after but never appeared in a game before he was released for a second time at the end of the 2024 training camp.

The Miami Dolphins claimed DuBose off waivers in 2024, and he appeared in three games before suffering a severe head injury, which he was carted off the field. DuBose was out of football for most of the spring before signing with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 19, but it appears he was a training camp player, as he was released before roster cuts.

The Packers have been searching for a top wideout this offseason, but DuBose likely isn’t going to fill that void. After coming back from a severe injury, his best hope may be to latch on with a practice squad this season, but his hopes of making a return to the field seem unlikely after his latest release.

