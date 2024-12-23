Former Packers Starter Signs with Super Bowl Contender in Surprise Move
By Cem Yolbulan
As the NFL regular season is coming to its conclusion, teams headed to the playoffs are making roster moves to prepare for the final stretch of the season. This means that a lot of familiar faces will find new homes in the next few weeks.
On Monday, it was Robert Tonyan who signed with a new team. The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they signed Tonyan to their practice squad, giving the 30-year-old another shot after being released by the Vikings in late November.
Chiefs Sign Former Packers TE Robert Tonyan
Tonyan had signed with the Vikings in the 2024 offseason and appeared in five games and 15 offensive snaps without registering a stat. Four weeks after he was released by Minnesota, he will now wait for his turn in Kansas City as an emergency backup option.
The Chiefs already have Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and Anthony Firkser in their tight end rotation. They are also designating Peyton Hendershot for return. This crowded TE room makes it difficult for Tonyan to crack the rotation but the injuries are always a possibility in the NFL and the Chiefs are likely to have a deep postseason run.
Tonyan spent the 2023 season with the Bears, appearing in all games and starting in six. Before then, he was in Green Bay for five seasons, playing in 68 games for the franchise. He has 137 receptions, 1437 yards, and 17 touchdowns as a Packer. The high watermark of his career was the 2020 season when Tonyan finished with 586 yards and 11 touchdowns.
After tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 campaign, Tonyan was never able to re-capture that production again but he will always be remembered fondly in Titletown.