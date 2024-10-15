Former Packers Stars Reuniting After Sudden Mid-Season Trade in Week 7
By Jovan Alford
After losing their third straight game on Monday night, the New York Jets decided to make a splash move Tuesday morning and reunite two former Packers stars in the Big Apple.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders have traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. That pick could become a second-rounder based on performance.
It’s not a surprise to see Adams and Rodgers playing with each other again as most of the trade talk has revolved around the Jets and New Orleans Saints. The last time these two played with each other was in the 2021 season in Green Bay.
After the 2021 season, Adams was traded to the Raiders that offseason for a 2022 first-round and a 2022 second-round pick. Meanwhile, Rodgers stayed in Green Bay for the 2022 season before being traded to the Jets the next offseason.
The Jets hope that Rodgers being reunited with his former Packers teammate can help them snap their three-game losing streak and compete for a playoff spot in a competitive AFC.
Since Adams left Green Bay, he has recorded two 1,000-yard-plus seasons with the Raiders, which included 14 touchdowns in 2022.
This season, the star receiver has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, missing the Raiders' last three games. One has to believe Adams will be ready to play quickly as Rodgers gets his guy as they try to rekindle that Green Bay magic but in New York.
