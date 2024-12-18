Former Packers Star Just Rejected the Bears in Embarrassing Fashion
By Cem Yolbulan
It has been a season to forget for Davante Adams. The star wide receiver asked for a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of the season. The request was granted as he reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York. Things, however, didn't go according to plan.
The Jets have only won two of eight games since Adams joined the team. They are 4-10 for the season and have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL.
For his part, Adams has been performing well individually. In eight games with the Jets, he has 49 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns. As a team, though, this wasn't what Adams had in mind when forcing his way out of Las Vegas.
Adams is still under contract through 2026 but it's hard to imagine the Jets being willing to pay him $35.64 million for each of the next two seasons considering where they are as a franchise. Therefore, we can expect the Pro Bowl receiver to be on the market again in the offseason.
There should be plenty of suitors for Adams despite the fact that he is turning 32 in a few days. He should be able to have some options, but he is already ruling one team out. Speaking to Kay Adams on her show, the former Packers star revealed that he would never play for the Chicago Bears.
Davante Adams Refuses to Play for the Chicago Bears
When asked about it, Adams gave a firm "no." Given a chance to elaborate, the three-time All-Pro receiver said that even though he respects everyone he plays for, he doesn't have too many years left in the league, and he wouldn't want to spend it in Chicago.
That is exactly why Davante Adams will remain a Packers legend even if he never returns to Green Bay.