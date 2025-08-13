Former Packers Quarterback Is Thriving with New Team This Preseason

The Green Bay Packers have long been out of the Aaron Rodgers business; however, it is impossible not to watch the end of the veteran's career with a vested interest. Rodgers is one of the best to ever play the game and brought the Packers many fond memories, including hoisting a Lombardi trophy. Regardless of the odd exit, there is still a level of respect and love for the Packer legend.

Even after two frustrating seasons in New York, Packers fans can't help but watch what happens next. Whether or not Rodgers was going to retire was stretched out well past the draft and into the latest piece of the offseason. Still, everything about Pittsburgh's offseason actions suggested a level of belief the veteran would sign with the Steelers.

This proved to be the case with Pittsburgh bringing in DK Metcalf to be Rodgers' new primary target. Add in the mixed legacy of Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith at OC, it and is impossible for any interested football fan not to keep an eye on the situation. The mix of personalities and story lines, all mixed in the same division with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson, makes the Steelers an early must-watch team.

Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers Off to a Solid Start in Pittsburgh

All reports emerging from Steelers camp and preseason paint a positive picture of the veteran quarterback. Whether it is building chemistry with his teammates or breathing life back into the offense, plenty of positive stories have emerged.

Rodgers predictably sat out the first preseason game, but is soon expected to make his Steeler debut. One that has continually mounting expectations with each camp report. While it is easy to buy into such an accomplished player, it is important to remember these are the exact type of stories we heard from the Jets.

In back-to-back seasons, New York was frustrated either by injury or poor performance. Having a great camp isn't enough for an aging quarterback. Tom Brady has broken so many fans into believing how legends are supposed to age. The star was the exception, not the rule, leaving room to still doubt Rodgers even in the middle of a solid camp performance.

For Rodgers, it seems likely that this is the final season, no matter how things play out. The legend has already held on just a bit too long and isn't going to stick around and continue to harm his legacy if this season wasn't an incredible improvement.

