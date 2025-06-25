Former Packers Quarterback Is Going to Let Down New Team This Season

The Green Bay Packers' decision to get out of the Aaron Rodgers business when they did continues to age as well as any decision in recent memory. After missing the entire 2023 season, Rodgers returned with a fresh wave of drama and frustration for the New York Jets. This led to an obvious divorce that left Rodgers salty about flying to the meeting.

It seems likely the quarterback would have been just as upset if it were just a phone call. Regardless, wherever Rodgers lands, drama and frustration will follow, and that is exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers are about to find out. Leaving New York was the right decision, even if Rodgers wasn't the one to make it.

However, the former Packers quarterback isn't going to have any better luck in his new landing spot. Father Time remains undefeated, with only Tom Brady defying history at the position. Rodgers is aging and not the athlete he once was. Putting aside all the off-the-field drama, there simply isn't enough left in the tank to compete in a division with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. The quarterback should've walked away this offseason, and Pittsburgh fans might soon wish he had.

Former Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is Destined for a Frustrating End

Already, the quarterback is telling the world that this is likely his last go-around that it is retirement after the one-year deal in Pittsburgh. It is very on brand for the veteran to make this type of statement that isn't committing to retirement but welcoming all the headlines that an official announcement would bring. For someone who was a vocal critic of Brett Favre, the quarterback is walking a very similar path.

While there are clear differences, Rodgers has embraced all of the late-career drama that surrounded both Green Bay legends. For the Steelers, this is going to be a frustrating season that demonstrates why you don't attach the fate of your season to a quarterback who hasn't played at an above-average level in three years.

Barring the veteran magically turning back the clock, this isn't going to end well for the Steelers. In a crowded AFC playoff picture, it is hard to see any path to relevance. The more likely scenario is another season just like the one we watched, the New York Jets suffer under Rodgers' leadership. With this in mind, Packers fans have to hope this is truly the last season for a franchise legend who continues to make it difficult to remember just how dominating he was in Green Bay.

