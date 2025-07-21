Former Packers QB Gets Unexpected Promotion as Camp Begins

As much as success in a sport like the NFL is predicated on hard work, training, and a proper diet, sometimes you happen to just be in the right place at the right time. Injury issues are common during training camp, and they sometimes open doors that would not have been available.

That appears to be the case for one former Green Bay Packers quarterback as he has already seen his name bumped up the depth chart before even attempting to complete a pass.

Titans QB Will Levis will be undergoing season-ending surgery on the right shoulder injury he sustained early last year before further aggravating it later in the season. Levis has been unable to shake the discomfort and his shoulder still is bothering him.



Levis is, in the… pic.twitter.com/FPV8g5GhUi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2025

Former Packers QB Boyle Gets Unexpected Promotion as Camp Begins

The Tennessee Titans sent waves throughout the NFL world on Monday morning when it was announced that former starter Will Levis would undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. This comes just months after the franchise selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

After many fans and pundits in the Nashville area questioned the team's decision to keep four quarterbacks on the roster throughout the summer months, that call has seemingly worked out for the front office. Now, Boyle's odds of making the roster improve, even if it is a slim amount.

Over his professional career, Boyle has had a rather rough go of it. While his 0-5 record would seemingly indicate that fact, the numbers behind it are somehow less impressive as the veteran has completed 60.5% of his 233 career pass attempts for 1,210 yards, five touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions.

Despite those struggles on the field, the Titans' coaching staff thinks there is value Boyle brings to the quarterback room. If they're correct, and Boyle can serve as a mentor for Cam Ward during his early days in Nashville, he will have earned every penny of the $1.2 million deal he signed with the franchise this offseason.

The former Packers signal caller would be wise to take the lessons he learned in Green Bay and put them to use for his new team if he wants to make the most of this opportunity.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: