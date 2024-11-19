Former Packers QB Gets Surprise Interest From NFC Bottom Dweller in Week 12
By Jovan Alford
After being waived by the Green Bay Packers this summer, quarterback Alex McGough recently received surprise interest from an NFL team. McGough reportedly worked out for the New York Giants on Tuesday, per Eric Edholm.
The Giants were in the market for another quarterback to place on the practice squad after they benched Daniel Jones on Tuesday and replaced him with Tommy DeVito.
However, McGough didn’t get signed as the Giants went with another former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Boyle was released by the Miami Dolphins last month.
Even though he didn’t get signed by the Giants, it’s good to see McGough still garner NFL interest. McGough initially signed with the Packers in 2023 after completing his second season in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions.
The 29-year-old quarterback had a masterful 2023 season with the Stallions, winning USFL MVP and leading Birmingham to a championship over the Pittsburgh Maulers.
McGough completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,105 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He was also a playmaker with his legs, rushing for 405 yards and five scores.
The Packers noticed what McGough did in spring ball and made him the QB3 for the 2023 season behind Jordan Love and Sean Clifford.
At the end of last season, McGough was signed to a reserve/futures contract, ensuring him a chance to make the team in 2024. However, the former Stallions quarterback didn’t have the best luck despite switching his position to wide receiver.
