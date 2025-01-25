Former Packers QB Emerges as a Candidate to Join Matt LaFleur's Staff
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had a disappointing finish to the 2024 campaign. After starting the season with aspirations for a deep playoff run, the Packers bowed out in the Wild-Card round to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Despite the underwhelming end, the Packers are unlikely to make sweeping changes in the coaching staff or the personnel. The organization should rightly feel that they are not too far away from being a true Super Bowl contender and a few minor changes could help get them there.
One change that is happening is a new quarterback coach. Long-time Packers QB coach Tom Clements announced his retirement last week, creating big shoes to fill. While Green Bay is desperately looking for a new coach for Jordan Love, an intriguing new option just emerged.
Former Packers QB Scott Tolzien Loses Cowboys Job
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys were parting ways with QB coach Scott Tolzien after two seasons with the team. A respected quarterbacks coach, Tolzien is expected to be a coveted option around the league.
The Athletic's Matt Schneidman quickly identified him as a potential candidate for the Packers opening. Tolzien is a former Wisconsin standout who spent three seasons with the Packers as Aaron Rodgers' backup. His familiarity with the organization makes him a fascinating option.
Between 2013 and 2015, Tolzien appeared in six games (two starts) in Green Bay. His 1:5 TD:INT ratio left plenty to be desired, and he failed to establish an NFL career. He last played for the Colts in the 2017 season before starting his coaching journey.