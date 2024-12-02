Former Packers Playmaker Suffers Season-Ending Injury in Week 13
By Joe Summers
Former Packers playmaker Taysom Hill has unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury sustained during the Saints' 21-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
If it comes as a surprise that Hill was ever with Green Bay, he actually signed as an undrafted free agent with the team back in 2017 following the NFL Draft. He was released and added to the practice squad before New Orleans signed him to their active roster.
Hill is one of the most unique players in recent memory, serving as a quarterback, tight end, running back, and wide receiver on various plays. His versatility is a major weapon and this injury represents a big loss for a team limping to the finish line.
Former Packers QB/TE Taysom Hill Suffers Season-Ending Injury
There is an interesting "what-if" scenario to consider had Hill stayed with the Packers. It's easy to imagine an offensive genius like Matt LaFleur scheming up ways to utilize HIll's skillset, which has occasionally been ignored by less-creative coaches.
During his career, Hill has completed 193 of 302 passes for 2,369 yards, 11 TDs and nine interceptions. He's rushed 473 times for 2,437 yards and 33 TDs while adding 99 catches for 943 yards and another 11 scores.
As a cherry on top, he has 17 career special teams tackles and 20 kick returns. Hill is the ultimate Swiss Army knife, capable of helping a team however is needed. At 34 years old, we're likely entering the final days of his career. He's still been heavily utilized, even rushing for 138 yards and three TDs against the Browns two weeks ago.
Even still, there's no telling how much Hill's effectiveness could be zapped by the knee injury. Hill still has one year left on his deal with the Saints. He'll retire in New Orleans eventually, though here's hoping the versatile player is back on the field in 2025.
