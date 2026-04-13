Former Packers Playmaker's Career Looking Up After Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers have no shortage of former players to keep an eye on, with a handful of notable names departing in recent seasons. Aaron Jones unquestionably fits this description, having spent seven years with the Packers and finishing his tenure with 5,940 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns. Still, this didn't prevent the veteran from leaving the Packers and signing with a division rival two seasons ago, landing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Heading into the 2026 offseason, it appeared that Jones would be a likely offseason roster cut. Instead, the veteran restructured his contract and gave the team a clear path to keep him while possibly looking at other options. Still, the Vikings opted not to sign any clear competition, leaving the former Packer as a clear winner as free agency winds down.

Not only did Green Bay's rival fail to add anyone of note to the position, but depth piece Ty Chandler walked away signing with the New Orleans Saints. This leaves Jones only competing with Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott for snaps. It appears that the veteran is once again primed to be an important piece of the offense.

For Jones, this is a huge accomplishment considering that in the weeks before free agency, the former Packer was being pointed to as a likely roster cut. Not only did that fail to happen, but the franchise has made the path incredibly clear for Jones to step back into the lineup and make a consistent impact.

Former Packers Playmaker Aaron Jones Emerging as Clear Winner After Free Agency

While Jones remains a respected piece of recent Green Bay history, this development doesn't change the fact that the Packers made the right decision to turn the page. Since leaving Green Bay, Jones has watched his numbers decline and is coming off a season where he was consistently in and out of the lineup due to injury concerns.

This is why it is such a major offseason win to emerge from free agency not only still on the roster but without a clear challenger to take the veteran's place. It must be noted here that the draft is still upcoming, with a potential addition still having the chance to swing what appears to be an offseason win for the former Packer.

Jones might be in a great position when compared to where he was weeks ago; however, it is with a franchise that appears to be the doormat of the NFC North. It is difficult to see the former Packer in Minnesota colors with a franchise destined to finish behind the superior franchise. Still, it is good to see the respected playmaker earn a clear offseason win and put himself in a position to perhaps return to form in the 2026 season.

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