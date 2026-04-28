Former Packers Defender Still Searching for Job After NFL Draft

It won't come as a surprise to Green Bay Packers fans that on the heels of the 2026 NFL Draft, Trevon Diggs remains a free agent. The veteran corner was a late-season desperation add for the Packers due to a handful of injuries in the secondary. Even with the door wide open, the corner failed to contribute in the final two games of the season, showing why Dallas fans had grown so frustrated with the defender.

Diggs finished the 2025 season with an ugly 59.8 Pro Football Focus rating and managed zero interceptions or pass breakups despite playing 457 defensive snaps. For a player who was once an established ballhawk, it has been a quick fall from grace, and it will remain an uphill battle for the defensive back to put his career back on track.

Looking at Green Bay's current depth chart, there really shouldn't be any serious interest in a reunion. The only path to a reunion would be if Diggs wanted a veteran's minimum deal, leaving Green Bay with all the power by simply adding the veteran to the roster as a wildcard to fight for a final spot. This remains unlikely, though, as there appears to be very little interest from the Packers.

Diggs will continue to have a difficult time in free agency if the corner is unwilling to accept a deal that hands the team all the power. The recent injury history and lack of production have left the defender without any leverage and obviously very little interest from contending teams.

Ex-Packers CB Trevon Diggs Continues to Struggle to Find New Home

Looking around the league, it is difficult to find a clear fit for Diggs, which adds to speculation that his free agency could continue for some time. For the Packers, it is the only free agent of note remaining on the market, with John FitzPatrick being the only other member of the 2025 Packers roster not yet to have found a new landing spot.

Diggs should view this as a bit of a wake-up call and realize just how quickly he is running out of opportunities. As accomplished as his early resume might be, this league focuses only on your most recent accomplishments and what you can do for the roster the following week.

It has been some time since Diggs has been evaluated this way and viewed as a net positive. This is reflected in the lack of interest, which amplifies the likelihood that the defensive back will have to settle for a prove-it one-year deal with a lesser team. Plain and simple, Diggs is quickly running out of time to turn around a career that has slid in the wrong direction.

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