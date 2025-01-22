Former Packers Defender Lands Big Coaching Job
The Green Bay Packers are in full offseason mode after being bounced out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Without any postseason action to look forward to, Packers fans have spent the last few weeks checking in on what some of the team's former players are up to.
As it turns out, one ex-Packer just received the biggest coaching opportunity of his career.
Packers News: Terrell Buckley Named New MVSU Head Coach
On Wednesday, Mississippi Valley State University named former Packers defensive back Terrell Buckley as the next head coach in program history.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Buckley as the new head coach of (MVSU)," interim athletic director George Ivory said in the press release. "He brings a winning mindset, a deep commitment to developing our student-athletes both on and off the field, and a vision that aligns perfectly with our program's values."
Packers fans remember Buckley from when he was drafted fifth overall by the franchise in 1992. The former Jim Thorpe Award winner played 46 games in a Packers jersey, racking up 48 solo tackles, 10 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
After leaving Green Bay, Buckley on to spend 11 more seasons in the league across five other franchises, which includes when he won Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots. He then retired in 2005, spending the last two decades in coaching roles across various collegiate programs with a brief XFL stint mixed in.
It'll be interesting to see if the College Football Hall of Famer can bring MVSU to prominence. The Delta Devils haven't experienced a winning season since they went 6-5 in 2006. They've finished with two or fewer wins in 11 of the last 12 seasons, which includes going 1-11 in 2024.
With that being said, the 53-year-old head coach is ready for the challenge.
"We're going to build a culture of accountability, hard work, and belief," Buckley said. "Winning starts with the standards we set and the mindset we bring every single day."
The Delta Devils are fortunate enough to have a solid human being like Buckley leading the program next season. Even though he didn't spend a ton of time in Green Bay, the fanbase is wishing MVSU's new head coach nothing but the best of luck in his future endeavors.
