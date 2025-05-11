Former Packers Defender Already Regrets Joining New Team After Sudden Retirement

Green Bay Packers fans might not remember the name, Isaac Yiadom. The veteran defensive back played with the Packers in 2021 after spending the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos (two) and New York Giants (one).

Yiadom was more of a core special teams player in Green Bay, playing 75% of snaps on that side of the ball. The 29-year-old cornerback had 10 combined tackles in 16 games. After his short stint in Green Bay, Yiadom has spent the last few years with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers.

The former Packers defensive back spent last season with the 49ers, but left the Bay Area and signed a three-year, $9 million contract with the Saints. Yiadom was likely excited to head back to the Big Easy as he could be in line to start in 2025.

However, Yiadom and the entire Saints’ fanbase were dealt a huge curveball on Saturday that will immediately impact them this upcoming season. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr shockingly announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 34-year-old quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury that required surgery, which would have kept him out for the 2025 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Carr tried an injection and rehab for his shoulder injury, but that wouldn’t fully fix the problem. He would ultimately have to undergo another procedure.

#Saints QB Derek Carr, dealing with a shoulder injury that requires surgery that would knock him out for the 2025 season, is retiring, per The Insiders.



While Carr tried an injection and rehab, it wouldn’t allow him to be 100% until another procedure. Both sides move on. pic.twitter.com/sHbCq9nqVw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2025

If you are Yiadom or a Saints fan, you likely did not expect this news from Carr. If anything, he might miss the season or sometime during the 2025 campaign. However, when New Orleans took Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it likely signaled the end of the Carr era, one way or another.

The former Packers defender will hope for a good 2025 season in New Orleans, but it's hard to say with a new head coach in Kellen Moore and potentially a rookie starting quarterback.

