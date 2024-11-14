Former Packers Coach Already Being Linked to Aaron Rodgers Reunion With Jets
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 and focused on their crucial Week 11 clash against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. While the Packers are preparing for the final stretch of the season and the postseason, some teams have already started planning for next season.
One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys. After a 3-6 start, it is almost a certainty that the Cowboys will part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after the season. Already on an expiring contract, the former Packers head coach will likely sign elsewhere as a head coach or a coordinator. In fact, Jeff Howe of The Athletic has already linked him to a new job.
"McCarthy, who coached the Green Bay Packers for 13 years before his five-year stint with the Cowboys, may not be on many short lists, but he could make sense for the New York Jets because of his history with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. There’s also no need to worry about the way the 61-year-old would handle the pressure of the New York spotlight, which is a necessary personality trait for that media market."- Jeff Howe, The Athletic
As many suspected, the New York Jets will be a top suitor for McCarthy in the offseason. Similarly to the Cowboys, they have been a major disappointment this season, already having moved on from Robert Saleh mid-season. Interim Jeff Ulbrich is in charge right now but they will almost certainly hire a new head coach in the spring.
Aaron Rodgers has recently expressed his desire to play at least one more season. Therefore, it's difficult to imagine the Jets making a hire that Rodgers wouldn't approve of. Considering that McCarthy helped him win his only Super Bowl title, Rodgers should presumably be interested in a reunion.
Whether Rodgers will play postseason football again and if McCarthy lands a head coaching gig immediately after his Cowboys tenure will be two relevant storylines that Packers fans will keep an eye on.