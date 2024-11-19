Former Packers Bust Thrown a Lifeline by Struggling AFC Team in Week 12
Anders Carlson's NFL career has been a bumpy ride ever since he was released by the Green Bay Packers ahead of August's 53-man roster deadline. After the ex-Auburn kicker tallied an NFL-worst 13 missed kicks as a rookie, the Packers opted to replace Carlson with Brayden Narvesson followed by Brandon McManus.
After departing Green Bay, Carlson was unemployed for just over a month before being signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He was released by the 49ers just a few weeks later before receiving another practice squad opportunity, this time from the New York Jets.
Although Carlson's career hasn't progressed as planned, it seems like his new employer has complete confidence in his potential.
Packers News: Jets Promote K Anders Carlson to 53-Man Roster
"The Jets have signed K Anders Carlson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning. In a separate transaction to make room for the second-year special teamer, New York has released defensive lineman Bruce Hector, per team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
The Jets elevated Carlson for the first time this season during Week 11's heartbreaking 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Although victory eluded New York, the former 2023 sixth-rounder shined by connecting on both of his field-goal attempts as well as all three of his extra-point tries.
With a solid performance like that, it isn't a shock that the Jets rewarded Carlson with a 53-man contract. It was also a necessity if they wanted to use him again this season. After all, players can only be elevated from the practice squad three times and last week's promotion was his third of the season after being promoted by the 49ers twice.
Carlson seems to have hit his stride with the Jets, leaving time to tell if it's the new norm or a fluke. Packers fans remember how the Colorado Springs, CO native began his career with perfect accuracy through his first five games only to finish the final 12 contests with an 82.8 XP% and 76.9 FG%.
While it's great to see Carlson finding success, it isn't as if the Packers are missing him. McManus has been reliable on special teams, going 6-of-7 (85.7%) on field-goal attempts and 8-of-8 (100.0%) on extra-point tries through his first four appearances with the franchise.
McManus will look to remain hot when the Packers host the 49ers at Lambeau Field this weekend. It's a game that could come down to a field goal considering how Green Bay is only the 2.5-point home favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.
In other Packers news: