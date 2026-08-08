Former Packers backup Malik Willis put on notice long before Week 1

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with impressive backup quarterback Malik Willis this past offseason as the quarterback followed Jeff Haffley to Miami. The Dolphins are handing Willis a chance as a starter due to the work that Matt LaFleur and the signal caller put in during his time with the Packers. With that said, it seems that there is little margin for error, as the starter is already being pointed to by CBS Sports as a starter who is viewed as under fire moving into the 2026 season.

It might seem like a jump for Green Bay fans whose focus remains on Jordan Love and their own bright future. However, it does make a lot of sense when you look at the fact that Willis is sharing a division with Josh Allen and Drake Maye. The Dolphins are bringing in Willis to a team that has already lost Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. There are fewer star playmakers to prop up an offense that was already full of holes to begin with.

No question, naming Willis as a piece that is on thin ice heading into the year is more than fair. It is a frustrated fanbase that is used to watching Tua Tagovailoa and what was a superstar lineup at the skill positions. Willis simply doesn't have the patience or margin for error that Packer fans would hope for their former backup.

Former Packers Backup Quarterback Malik Willis Already Under Fire Heading Into 2026 Season

Willis has 1,322 career passing yards and six touchdowns to go along with 405 rushing yards in what have been limited opportunities. It will be interesting to see how capable of a starter the Packers helped the Liberty product become after appearing to flame out with the Titans after spending his first season with the organization.

For Green Bay, there is a level of continued interest based on the investment in Willis and current Miami head coach Jeff Haffley. What both pieces meant to the organization and the fact that they feel far removed in the AFC East will have fans hoping for a surprise run.

One that takes away the clear level of pressure on Willis, who is going to garner an overreaction with each great play or each mistake due to a lack of resume. One that Green Bay fans hopes turns into an accomplished one understanding the part their franchise played in giving Willis this chance.