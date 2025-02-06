Former Packer Shows Zero Regret in Helping End Green Bay's Season
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers are stuck on the sidelines during Super Bowl week as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but there are still people connected to the organization who are suiting up for the big game on Sunday.
One of those players, LB Oren Burks, spent the first four years of his career in Green Bay after being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In the very first play of the Wild Card loss to the Eagles, Burks jarred the ball loose from CB Keisean Nixon during a kick return, immediately giving Philadelphia a large advantage they'd never relinquished.
During Super Bowl media week, Burks was asked if he felt any sense of guilt for being one of the main reasons his former team got eliminated. Unfortunately for Packers faithful, Burks immediately shut the question down.
Former Packer Oren Burks Doesn't Regret Eliminating Green Bay in Playoffs
"Originally, you were a Green Bay Packers legend," a reporter said. "Was there an enormous sense of guilt when you caused a fumble on the very first play of the game?"
Burks didn't hesitate, shaking his head before the question was even finished. "Absolutely not," he replied with a smile.
He played only 14% of the defensive snaps but 71% of special teams ones, so this part of the game is where he makes his impact anyway. For a seldom-used veteran to come up with such a massive forced fumble in a key moment is fantastic for Burks, and it's understandable he has no regrets.
He's only on a one-year contract and needs to prove himself worthy of an extension. His Wild Card performance may have done just that and Burks followed that up by notching nine tackles, a sack, and another forced fumble in the NFC Championship.
It's been an impressive coming out party for Burks, who had just 92 total tackles during his four years with the Packers. If he has another impressive day in the Super Bowl, it looks like he'll be staying with the Eagles for the foreseeable future, much to the chagrin of Green Bay.