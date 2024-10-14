Former Packer Will Likely Be Jobless After Week 6 Disaster
By Jovan Alford
Before the regular season began, the Green Bay Packers parted ways with veteran kicker Greg Joseph and claimed rookie Brayden Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans.
The decision to move on from Joseph and go with a rookie was a bold move by the Packers especially given Anders Carlson’s struggles last season. The first six games of this season have been a roller coaster with Narveson.
As for Joseph, he eventually found an opportunity, latching on with the New York Giants last month. The veteran kicker had two fantastic performances against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in Weeks 4 and 5, as he made a combined 8-for-8 on field goals.
However, the former Packers kicker had one of his worst performances in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which won’t help him stick on the roster. Joseph went 0-for-2 on field goals between 40-49 yards.
Joseph missed a 47-yard field goal with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter that would’ve tied the game up at 10-10. Then he missed a 45-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining in the game.
If the former Packers place kicker made that field goal with less than a minute to go, New York would’ve been down 17-10 and had the opportunity to attempt an onside kick to get the ball back.
After Joseph’s disappointing performance, the Giants hope Graham Gano can return soon after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. Gano was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Joseph to get signed off the practice squad.
The Giants haven’t announced Gano’s return date, but Joseph is likely on thin ice after how he kicked on Sunday Night Football.
