Former Packer Keeps Making Plays for New Team This Preseason

The second week of preseason kicked off on Friday night, as two games took place. The Green Bay Packers will take the field on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, with players all around the league using the preseason as the place to secure their roster spots.

During Friday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan reeled in a touchdown pass in the second quarter from QB Gardner Minshew.

Gardner Minshew buys time and finds Robert Tonyan for a Chiefs TD!



Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IFDaXpkP4M — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Former Packers TE Robert Tonyan Catches TD vs. Seahawks

Tonyan finished the contest with five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown. Over two preseason games, he has now reeled in nine passes for 90 yards in KC.

The Chiefs didn't play their starters in the contest against Seattle, and Tonyan took advantage of the extended opportunities. Travis Kelce and Noah Gray are the top two tight ends on the roster, but Tonyan is fighting with Jared Wiley to lock down the third tight spot.

Back in March, he signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract to remain with the Chiefs. In December 2024, Tonyan joined the Chiefs' practice squad after spending some time with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 31-year-old isn't the same player he was when he was with the Packers, but that doesn't mean he can't be a backup TE around the league. Over five seasons with the Packers, he had 137 catches for 1,437 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

A torn ACL back in 2021 with the Packers effectively ended his time in Green Bay, as he left following the 2022 season. The Indiana State product ended up signing with the Bears in 2023, but that didn't end well either, as he finished with 11 receptions for 112 yards.

The fact that he's finally out of the NFC North is a great first step, as it's clear his best days in the league came with the Pack.

Nonetheless, being a depth option in a Chiefs passing attack could be an ideal landing spot for Tonyan at this stage of his career. Playing in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is one of the best locations in the league.

The final preseason game versus the Chicago Bears on Aug. 22, along with some training camp practices, will allow Tonyan to continue impressing the coaching staff and lock down a spot on the 53-man roster.

And his performance through the first two preseason games is a fantastic step forward.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: