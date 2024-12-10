Former Packer Going Back to Old Team in Surprise Week 15 Move
It isn't a secret that Brayden Narveson's time with the Green Bay Packers didn't go as planned.
After Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph both failed to impress during the preseason kicking competition, the Packers went out to sign Narveson for the year. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old special teamer only lasted six games in Green Bay before being usurped by Brandon McManus in October.
It's been nearly two months since Narveson last played an NFL game. Although his Packers tenure didn't work out, another franchise is willing to give him a chance this season.
Packers News: Titans Sign K Brayden Narveson
NFL insider Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have signed Narveson to their practice squad. The ex-NC State kicker joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft, however, he was eventually outplayed by veteran K Nick Folk in the preseason.
Having said that, Folk is reportedly "dealing with an injury," forcing Tennessee to give Narveson a second chance.
Although Narveson is likely at the chance to prove his doubters wrong, filling in for Folk won't be an easy task. The former Pro Bowl special teamer is leading the NFL with a dominant 95.5% field-goal percentage this season on top of being a perfect 22-of-22 on his extra-point attempts.
While Narveson didn't miss any of his 16 extra-point tries with the Packers, he routinely struggled with field goals. The Scottsdale, AZ native only went 12-of-17 (70.6%) across his six games in a Green Bay jersey, which included going an abysmal 5-of-9 (55.6%) on attempts of 40 yards or more.
Hopefully, Narveson finds a way to thrive with his latest opportunity. Things didn't work out well with the Packers, but that doesn't mean he can't go on to enjoy a successful NFL career — whether that's in Tennessee or another state.
As for the Packers, they're more than content with McManus' production. The former Super Bowl winner is a perfect 20-of-20 on extra-point attempts along with a career-high 91.7% (11-of-12) FG success rate.
McManus will look to keep the ball rolling when the Packers visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
In other Packers news: