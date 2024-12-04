Former Packer Finally Signs With New Team After Preseason Release
Jack Heflin's football career has been a rollercoaster ride ever since he joined the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent three years ago.
After failing to produce in his limited appearances as a rookie, Heflin didn't make a single appearance for the Packers in the 2022 campaign. He was cut before the season concluded before going on to spend brief stints on the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints practice squads, with an XFL run mixed in between.
It's now been nearly one year since the defensive tackle last played an NFL game, however, that could change following Tuesday's news.
Packers News: Rams Sign DT Jack Heflin to Practice Squad
KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson is reporting that Heflin — along with two other players — has been signed to the LA Rams practice squad.
The news is a long time coming for Heflin, who's been trying to make an NFL comeback ever since his All-XFL performance in 2023. He signed with the Saints last season in hopes of cracking their lineup, however, the ex-Iowa defender was limited to the practice squad until he was released by the franchise in August.
Time will tell if Heflin can make the most of his latest opportunity. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound DT struggled to capitalize on his previous (albeit limited) opportunities, recording just two solo tackles while playing 70 total snaps (57 defensive, 13 special teams) across five games.
The Rams are Pro Football Focus' fifth-worst team in terms of tackling, and time will tell if Heflin's presence can help turn things around. The ex-Hawkeye tallied a respectable 69.6 tackle grade in his lone season with the Packers.
Heflin's first opportunity to make his team debut comes when the Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
More Packers news and rumors: