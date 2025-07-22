Forgotten Packers RB Gets Shown the Door by NFC Rival to Start Training Camp

With NFL training camp underway for the Green Bay Packers and the other 31 teams, the preparation for the 2025 season can officially begin.

Training camp and the preseason are the final two steps before the real action begins in September, which Packers fans hope will be a fun-filled season. However, we’re still weeks away from Week 1, as vets and rookies are battling to see who will make the initial 53-man roster in Green Bay.

While that is taking place, several former Packers are still waiting in free agency, hoping to get called in for a visit or signed. Then there’s ex-Packers, who are already out of a job before the first padded practices take place.

One former Green Bay draft pick fits into that latter category, as he was sent packing by this familiar foe of the Packers.

Former Packers RB Lew Nichols Gets Released by Philadelphia Eagles

On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that they released former Packers running back Lew Nichols from their 90-man roster.

We've signed DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and DT Jacob Sykes and waived DE KJ Henry and RB Lew Nichols. pic.twitter.com/DKayPWTejq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 22, 2025

The 23-year-old Nichols has spent the last couple of years in Philadelphia since Green Bay released the former seventh-round pick in August 2023. The Packers had just taken the young running back a few months prior in the draft.

However, the 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back couldn’t make an impact in his short time with Green Bay due to a shoulder injury.

Nichols immediately received an opportunity with the Eagles, who signed him a couple of months later to the practice squad. The ex-Packers draft pick stayed on Philadelphia’s taxi squad for the remainder of the 2023 season and earned a future/reserve contract in January 2024.

Nichols was given a chance to compete for a spot last summer and posted some solid stats in Philly’s three preseason games (52 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown on 21 touches). He also saw some action on kickoff returns, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles cut Nichols and didn’t re-sign him towards the end of last season.

Nichols bounced on and off the roster for the rest of the way with Philadelphia, and now he’s looking for his third team in as many years. The good news for the former seventh-round pick is he’s only 23 years old, so he’s still young enough for a team to give him a chance.

That said, if the former Central Michigan running back can’t crack a team’s practice squad this summer, he might be better off taking his talents to spring football to get those much-needed reps.

