Failed Playoff Rule Change Should Put Packers on Alert

The Green Bay Packers cheering for the Detroit Lions in any capacity is a foreign concept. However, there is no denying the possible benefits of Detroit's attempts to change playoff seeding. This was after the NFC North came down to a final game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The two best records in the conference, yet Minnesota became the fifth seed after losing the game.

It is a harsh reality of playing in the best division in football. Detroit's proposal was based simply on valuing wins over a team benefiting from playing in a bad division. The entire idea that Minnesota was forced to go on the road while Tampa Bay was barely over .500 hosting a wildcard game is crazy. Still, this is a part of the ebbs and flows of an ever-changing league.

Green Bay Should be Disappointed, Detroit's Attempts at Playoff Reseeding Failed

On Thursday, it was announced the Lions had pulled their proposal due to a lack of interest, though it could be revisited in 2026.

Just last season, the Lions, Packers and Vikings were all playoff teams with notable regular-season accomplishments. Forcing two of these teams to go on the road to start the playoffs is a brutal draw. One that was so frustrating that it led the division winner to point out the potential need for reseeding.

This is especially the case when you consider an improving Chicago Bears team. What other division has four loaded rosters with legitimate playoff designs? While the league might not be ready to consider the change just yet, it would be a wise addition.

Another avenue the league could explore in the future is following the path of the NBA. The league is divided into two conferences, with the top eight teams in each making the playoffs. This style would be the answer the Lions were seeking and help even out the weak divisions. Not every division having a playoff representative is a risk the league would need to be willing to take.

No matter what the future holds, the ruling does put the Packers on notice. In a loaded NFC North, the team's only path to controlling their own destiny is going to be taking over a division the Lions are heavily favored to win. While it is far from an easy path, Green Bay has the talent and the franchise quarterback to get the job done.

