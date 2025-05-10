Failed Packers Signing Joins NFC Contender Right Before OTAs

The NFL Draft is an inexact science, as you can do all the research on a prospect that is humanly possible, and they still don't live up to expectations. This is something the Green Bay Packers learned this past season after taking a chance on a former first-round pick that had flamed out with the Philadelphia Eagles.

To say the Andre Dillard experiment in Green Bay was an absolute bust could somehow be an understatement. The former Washington State Cougars standout offensive lineman was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he couldn't crack the rotation that protects Packers quarterback Jordan Love, as he played just 13 offensive snaps in his 10 games with the franchise.

NFL News: Andre Dillard Signs With the 49ers

Green Bay, understandably, moved on from Dillard after the 2024 campaign as Rasheed Walker started in all 17 games at the left tackle position. Now, the former top pick will try to find his footing within the league in the NFC West, as he has reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers worked to replace Dillard by selecting a pair of offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft. With second-round pick Anthony Belton and seventh-round pick John Williams now in the fold, the depth that Dillard was expected to provide this past season should now be addressed.

Given the rivalry between the two franchises, Packers fans never want to see one of their own head to the Bay Area to join the Niners. However, considering how ineffective Dillard was during his lone season with the Packers, there likely won't be much sleep lost by fans, players, and coaches in Green Bay.

With the failed experiment in Dillard now gone from Green Bay, all eyes will be on Walker and those rookies as we move closer to training camp and the start of the 2025 regular season.

