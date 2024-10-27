Failed Packers Draft Pick Seals His Fate After Final Chance in Week 8
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes was surprisingly thrust into duty on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Stokes saw his snaps decrease over the last two weeks as he only played 24 total defensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. It wasn’t what fans expected from the former first-round pick as it seemed like he turned the corner earlier this season and has stayed healthy.
That said, the Packers needed Stokes Sunday as standout rookie safety Evan Williams suffered a hamstring and was questionable to return. Without Williams on the field, Green Bay reshuffled its secondary as rookie Javon Bullard went to safety, Keisean Nixon lined up at nickel, and Stokes played opposite Jaire Alexander on the boundary.
Heading into today’s game, Stokes had a 110.9 pass rating allowed when targeted and gave up two receiving touchdowns. It seems as if Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence knew that and went after him.
However, he wasn’t the only defensive back who struggled. In the third quarter, Bullard gave up a receiving TD to Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The difference between Bullard and Stokes is the former is a rookie.
With the NFL trade deadline on the horizon, Stokes was viewed as a potential trade candidate for a cornerback-needy team. But if Williams is out for an extended period, the Packers might need him to fill in on the boundary.
If that’s the case, the Packers will need Stokes to remember he was a former first-round pick because they have a tough three-game stretch against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers.
More Packers news and analysis: