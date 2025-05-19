Failed Packers Draft Pick Drawing Interest After Post-Draft Release

Former Green Bay Packers third-round pick Montravius Adams is still searching for his next team after getting cut after the 2025 NFL Draft in April. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Adams is reportedly visiting with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

The 29-year-old defensive tackle was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers last month. Adams spent the last four-plus years in the Steel City after starting his career in Green Bay. Last year with the Steelers, Adams had 14 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a sack in 11 games.

Overall, the former Packers defensive lineman racked up 72 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble across 46 games. Before he joined the Steelers, Adams spent part of the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints.

When the Packers opted not to re-sign Adams after the 2020 campaign, he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots in free agency. However, Adams surprisingly did not make the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason and was cut.

Adams wouldn’t sit in free agency for long as the Saints inked him to a one-year contract. The veteran defender only played in five games in the Big Easy as he bounced on and off the roster.

As for Adams’ Packers career, he didn’t play much as a rookie in 2017. Adams appeared in seven games, posting four quarterback hits, two combined tackles, and a tackle for loss.

However, in his next two years in Green Bay, the former third-round pick played 30 games and made three starts. Adams had 31 combined tackles, three pass deflections, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.

But in his last year with the Packers, Adams only appeared in eight games due to a toe injury that placed him on injured reserve. He reportedly dealt with the injury during training camp before the 2020 season. Adams was credited with 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss

The former Packer hopes to sign with the Bengals or another team soon, especially with OTAs starting and mandatory minicamps on the horizon.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: