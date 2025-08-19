Ex-Packers WR Finally Signs with New Team Ahead of 3rd Preseason Game

Momentum is back on the Green Bay Packers' side following Saturday's 23-19 comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts. The win elevated the Packers' record to 1-1 this preseason, and they'll be looking to build upon their newfound success when they face the Seattle Seahawks in the exhibition finale this weekend.

There's some time to kill before the Seahawks come to Lambeau Field, which means now is a good time for fans to catch up with former Green Bay players. Ex-Packers continue to land last-minute opportunities before the 2025 NFL preseason is over, including a wideout who just signed with an AFC contender.

#Texans wide receiver Xavier Johnson broke his hand and is out indefinitely, per a league source.

Team is signing wide receivers Juwann Winfree, Cornell Powell after successful workouts:https://t.co/VLAboiEPZM@KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 19, 2025

On Tuesday morning, KRPC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans have signed ex-Packers WR Juwann Winfree. The signing comes after the 28-year-old pass-catcher had "successful workouts" with the Texans after they lost WR Xavier Johnson to a broken hand.

Former Packers WR Juwann Winfree Signs with Texans

Signing with the Texans marks the fourth NFL franchise that Winfree has joined since being drafted 187th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2019. The Manhattan, NY native's time in the Mile High City was brief, though, as injuries led to him being waived in September 2020, only to join the Packers' practice squad about a month later.

Winfree's Green Bay tenure was a mixed bag, often spending most of the time with the team's practice unit. He ended up sticking around with the Packers for three seasons and even played 12 games during that stretch, converting 17 targets into nine catches for 75 receiving yards without a touchdown. He also fumbled the ball on two of those receptions and drew an abysmal 64.6 passer rating when targeted.

Winfree's contract eventually expired ahead of the 2023 offseason, and the Packers had seen enough at that point to part ways. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver went on to tally one catch in eight games with the Colts that following season before injuries held him out of the entire 2024 campaign.

The former Packers WR's NFL career hasn't unfolded as he hoped, and it remains to be seen if things will improve with the Texans. Houston has one of the AFC's deepest WR rooms, featuring names like Nico Collins, Christian Kirk, Jaylin Noel, and Jayden Higgins. With other veteran names in the mix, too, it's safe to say another practice squad offer might be the best Winfree will get.

Cracking an NFL roster isn't easy, and Winfree has learned that the hard way throughout his career. Only time will tell if his opportunity with the Texans will end differently than his other ventures did.

