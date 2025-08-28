Ex-Packers Star Keeps Getting Rejected by Division Rival

The Green Bay Packers turned a big corner in Jeff Hafley's first year in charge of the defense. They went from years of underwhelming performances under Joe Barry to finishing with the fifth-best defense in the entire league.

Now, they'll look to take things up a notch in his first season as defensive coordinator, and while they have some solid pieces, they could use some help in the pass-rushing department.

With that in mind, perhaps GM Brian Gutekunst would want to pick up the phone and bring a familiar face back to Lambeau Field, especially since the Detroit Lions don't seem to be interested in a reunion.

#Lions Brad Holmes on the open roster spot and Za'Darius Smith coming back: "You guys know me. Anything is possible."



Says the open spot is not just about "that player." The open spot affords them some flexibility heading into the new year. — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) August 28, 2025

Lions Reportedly Still Haven't Had Talks with ex-Packer Za'Darius Smith

According to Kory Woods, Lions GM Brad Holmes denied any talks about a potential reunion with Za'Darius Smith, adding that they won't save a roster spot for any specific player:

“The one open roster spot: we just have one open roster spot. It’s not for a specific player,” the executive said. “It’s for the player that makes the most sense for us, whoever that player may be.”

When asked whether he had been in talks with Smith or his camp, he said, “Not recently, no.”

Smith had a very productive tenure in Wisconsin. He posted career bests in total tackles (55), solo tackles (41), and sacks (13.5) in his first year with the organization, adding one forced fumble. He kept the foot on the gas in 2020 by logging 52 tackles (35 solo), 12.5 sacks, two passes defended, and career highs in forced fumbles (4) and fumble recoveries (2).

The Packers released him in 2021 after a nagging back injury limited him to just one appearance. And while it's been four years since that moment, he's still had 10.0, 5.5, 5.0, and 4.0 sacks in the years since he left Wisconsin.

Bringing back Smith would give the team a strong rotational pass-rusher and a proven veteran, and it might not cost a lot.

