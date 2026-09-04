Ex-Packers receiver points out Green Bay's Super Bowl potential

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with no shortage of different takes when it comes to their expected ceiling in the 2026 season. Whether it is falling out of contention completely or being an NFC contender, there are expectations all over the board. It is somewhat of an advantage and allows the Packers to embrace an underdog role as they work to reclaim the NFC North and the level of momentum a healthy Green Bay roster found at the start of the 2025 season. It doesn't come as a surprise that one former player is calling out the Packers as a clear Super Bowl contender.

Former Packer and current FS1 pundit Greg Jennings defended Green Bay as clear Super Bowl contenders in a recent block. The take was well-founded and pointed to what Packers fans understand and that is the incredible potential of Jordan Love, and a roster that was ravaged by injuries a season ago.

While Micah Parsons will miss the early part of the 2026 season, the defender's return is expected to come at a moment when it would be the perfect time for the Packers to get hot. Add in the early-season ease of schedule, and there simply isn't a reasonable debate to be had about keeping Green Bay off any list of potential Super Bowl contenders.

Former Packers Receiver Greg Jennings Defends Green Bay's Super Bowl Hopes

While Jennings exit from the Packers has been a bit rocky due to a fued with Aaron Rodgers, there is no question the fanbase appreciates what the receiver meant to the organization. Having the accomplished pass catcher now defending his former franchise is a great look and wipes away a lot of the past drama that Green Bay fans left behind the moment Love stepped into the franchise quarterback role.

Looking at Green Bay's current roster it is fair to point out that a lot needs to fall their way to make a Super Bowl run. However, the counter to this is looking at the fact this appeared to be the NFC's best team through the first weeks of the 2025 season.

Much of the core from a season ago is intact, and Love is expected to take another leap as he continues to gain more trust and responsibility. No question, the Packers have the ceiling to make a deep run and catch the league by a surprise a year after they became a trendy playoff pick.

Winning a Super Bowl is very much on the table if the roster can have a bit of due injury luck and the roster is able to put last season's playoff collapse behind them. Jennings is spot on and speaking to the hopes of every Packers fan as we close in on Week 1.