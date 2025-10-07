Ex-Packer Royce Newman Cut by 2nd Team in Just Over a Month

The Green Bay Packers have had their share of issues along the offensive line this season, but it pales in comparison to the journey of former Packer Royce Newman. While Green Bay has ridden out the storm that Elgton Jenkins’s transition to center and injuries to Aaron Banks and Zach Tom have produced, Newman is just looking for a job — something that's been hard to find in 2025.

After beginning the year with the Arizona Cardinals, Newman found another opportunity on the New England Patriots’ practice squad. But that chance was short-lived as Newman was released for the second time in just over a month as the Patriots signed running back Jashaun Corbin on Tuesday.

Former Packers OL Royce Newman is Still Searching for a Job After Patriots Release

A former fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2021 draft, Newman was thrown into the fire at the beginning of his career. According to Pro Football Focus, he logged 1,084 snaps during his rookie season and a 55.7 overall grade. He struggled mightily in pass protection, allowing 32 quarterback pressures and six sacks.

Those struggles contributed to a decrease in playing time as Newman played 451 snaps in 2022 and just 186 snaps in 2023. Newman’s pass protection also didn’t improve as he allowed 28 pressures with five sacks over those two seasons.

Newman’s next opportunity came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he just played three offensive snaps before signing with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason. Unfortunately, Newman couldn’t make the team out of training camp and was released as part of the team’s final roster cuts. While he signed with the Patriots on Sept. 24, that stint lasted just under two weeks, leaving Newman to look for another job.

Having only one game played since the start of the 2024 season isn't a good look. It's beginning to look more and more like the ex-fourth-rounder just isn't cut out to last in the NFL.

Still, at 28 years old, there’s a chance another team could bring Newman onto their practice squad. However, with a declining number of snaps since his rookie season, it’s looking more like the hourglass is running out when it comes to his career. The Packers made the right decision by cutting ties with Newman when they did, and his third release since August 2024 solidifies that fact.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: