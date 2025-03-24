Ex-Packer Who Just Played 1 Game in 2024 Signs With Desperate Team

The Green Bay Packers' headline move of the offseason to this point has been signing former San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Aaron Banks. Banks signed a four-year deal worth $77 million to help protect Jordan Love. Despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, the 27-year-old has played well when on the field.

Meanwhile, a former Packers offensive lineman recently signed with another NFC foe. According to a post the Arizona Cardinals made on X { formerly Twitter}, they have signed former Packers guard Royce Newman. While Newman didn't spend 2024 in Green Bay, he did contribute to the Packers' offensive line for three seasons.

The Packers selected Newman with the 142nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Ole Miss product came into the NFL with the ability to play both offensive guard and offensive tackle. However, through most of his tenure with Green Bay, Newman was a guard.

As a rookie, Newman made 16 of 17 starts at right guard, allowing six sacks, five QB hits, 21 QB hurries, and 32 QB pressures. His struggles allowing sacks and pressures as a rookie led to Newman starting only six games in his second season. In 2022, Newman allowed four sacks, four QB hits, 10 QB hurries, and 18 QB pressures.

While most of his snaps came at guard in 2022, Newman did make appearances playing both tackle spots. During the 2023 season, the 27-year-old once again played both guard and tackle. In seven games (183 snaps), Newman allowed one sack, one QB hit, and 10 QB pressures.

Following the 2023 season, the Packers cut Newman. He ended up as a backup on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, only being called into action once.

Seeing how Newman factors into the Cardinals' 2025 offensive line plans will be interesting.

