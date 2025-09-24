Ex-Packer Corey Ballentine Cut by New Team 3 Weeks into the Season

When initial roster cuts were made ahead of the 2025 season, the Green Bay Packers opted to part ways with defensive back Corey Ballentine for the second time. It was the corner's second stint in Green Bay after spending parts of the 2022-24 seasons with the Packers. The bulk of this tenure was as a practice squad or depth option, rarely being forced into action. That has been the story of Ballentine's career, with the defender now facing another setback after being released by the New England Patriots early in the week.

It is far from the first time the corner has faced a setback of this level, having struggled since being drafted by the New York Giants back in 2019 in the 6th round. In the years since, the veteran has spent time with the Jets, Lions, Falcons, Cardinals, Packers, Colts, and Patriots. Playing for nearly a third of the league in what has been a career primarily spent as a practice squad piece. Considering the familiarity, the Packers may consider a reunion on a limited basis.

Packers Reunion Could Be One of Corey Ballentine's Only Lifelines to Save NFL Career

While Green Bay's current secondary alignment has been incredibly productive, there is no harm in considering a reunion. You're not adding Ballentine to the active roster or having any expectation of the corner playing a role. If Green Bay decides to re-sign Ballentine, it is purely based on the experience in the current defense and adding potential depth to the practice squad.

With that said, there are far more interesting options remaining in free agency and on the trade and free agent market. If the Packers feel a need to add genuine depth at the position, Ballentine isn't going to be the first call. A reunion would purely be based on convenience. However, considering how recently Green Bay cut the defender, this remains unlikely.

And that's bad news for his future in the NFL. A guy who has bounced around like this will likely only be considered for a practice squad spot on teams lacking depth. And considering most practice squad corners will have been with their teams since training camp, it's not insignificant to replace them with someone new who doesn't know the defense.

If he doesn't stick anywhere this season, he'll still likely get one more chance next summer. He'll still be only 30 years old by the time 2026 training camps roll around, and he does have 70 NFL appearances to his name. But getting a shot in training camp and ever making another roster are two very different things. Failure to prove himself in the offseason could be the end of the line for the seven-year veteran.

