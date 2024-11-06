Ex-Packer Seemingly Celebrates Preston Smith Being Traded to New Team
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had an unusually quiet trade deadline, with their only move being trading veteran pass rusher Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a seventh-round pick. GM Brian Gutekunst chose to make a cost-saving move rather than upgrading the talent on the roster. Considering that Green Bay is 6-3 and has one of the deepest teams in the league, that is certainly understandable.
Even though he has been a disappointment so far this season, Preston Smith will be missed by Packers fans. Ever since he joined the team in free agency in the 2019 offseason, the veteran pass rusher has consistently been a reliable and impactful defender for the team. In 91 games for the Packers, he registered 44 sacks, 42 tackles for loss, and 96 QB hits.
However, not everyone in the Packers family is sad to see Smith go. In fact, former Packers safety Adrian Amos appears to be actively celebrating his former teammate's departure to Pittsburgh.
Packers News: Adrian Amos Happy to See Preston Smith Leave Green Bay
On social media, Amos replied to the news story of the trade, seemingly thrilled for Smith. The two defenders played together for the Packers between 2019 and 2022 before Amos signed with the Jets in the 2023 offseason. He is currently on the 49ers practice squad, appearing in one game this season.
This is undoubtedly a win-win trade for everyone involved. The Steelers get a quality veteran in a key position, the Packers open up more playing time for their younger defensive ends, and Smith gets to play a bigger role on another solid team.