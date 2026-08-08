ESPN points to Packers position battle that already has obvious answer

ESPN put together a prediction of the biggest training camp battles facing each team, as we are now in the second week of training camp. For the Green Bay Packers, it was a bit of a surprise inclusion, with corner being pointed to as an area of obvious contention. This is far from how Packer fans feel, as it looks as if Javon Bullard and Keisean Nixon both have starting roles locked down, with a trio of corners competing for playing time alongside this duo. While it might be considered a "competition," there is no denying that rookie Brandon Cisse appears to have taken a commanding lead.

Cisse has become an early favorite since rookie training camp and has continued to build on his impressive start. The young defensive back is earning first-team reps and left little question that he is deserving of a starting role. While it might be fair to technically classify it as a competition, it is fair to point to Cisse as an obvious choice for a role that lacks a better answer.

Any other pieces being considered are established players or project pieces that have a clear ceiling. Putting Cisse into the starting lineup gives you a chance to find a franchise corner whose value is going to stretch well beyond just the 2026 season.

Packers Have Obvious Decision to Make to Fill Final Corner Position

For Cisse, there simply needs to be a consistent level of performance over the next month for the franchise to make the clear choice. There simply is no other outcome that makes sense as the Packers look at their current options and consider the potential of a defender who clearly has the tools to be a great piece of Green Bay's defensive core for years to come.

Green Bay delaying the clear decision is simply due to the unknown and making sure the rookie doesn't hit any unexpected bumps. As long as the current level of performance continues, there is no question he will be in the Week 1 starting lineup.

Perhaps the only question remaining for the defense is what will be done about a pass rush that remains suspect. The rest of the lineup appears to be cemented, with the second edge rusher behind Lukas Van Ness clearly needing an upgrade. It will be interesting to watch whether or not the franchise opts to make a move as we continue to move closer to the preseason.