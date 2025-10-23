Emmanuel Wilson Has One More Chance to Save His Job in Week 8

Going into last week's game, who the Green Bay Packers' starting running back was going to be was a serious question. Josh Jacobs was entering the game with an Illness and a calf injury, making him a game-time decision. After going through a pre-game warm-up, Jacobs was cleared to play.

That said, he was not on the field nearly as much as normal, taking just 55% of the offensive snaps. That gave third-year running back Emmanuel Wilson a rare chance to see extended action, logging 44% of the snaps. Unfortunately, he was unable to take advantage, recording just six rushes for 17 yards and one catch for -2 yards.

With a running back return looming and the rumors of a trade, Green Bay's Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers could be Wilson's last shot at keeping his spot.

Emmanuel Wilson's Time in the Packers Backfield Could be Running Out

Second-year running back MarShawn Lloyd is currently out with a hamstring injury. The former University of Southern California was supposed to be a huge part of the Packers' backfield before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury prior to Week 1. His combination of speed and burst makes him an intriguing player to pair with Jacobs.

Although Lloyd's 21-day practice window has yet to be opened, head coach Matt LaFleur did confirm he is getting closer to a return last week. Still, fans are left wondering when the young running back will return.

In addition to Lloyd's eventual return, it was reported Green Bay has called the Miami Dolphins about trading for running back De'Von Achane. While calling a team doesn't mean a trade will happen, it does show the Packers are interested in potentially bringing in another running back.

If Wilson wants to keep his job, he is going to have to have a standout performance against the Steelers. Currently, Pittsburgh sits in the middle of the pack for rushing yards allowed in a game, at 115.8.

Considering Wilson struggled against a poor Arizona Cardinals run defense last week, it is never a good sign heading into a matchup with a tougher front. Week 8 might be Wilson’s last real chance to save his spot in Green Bay.

