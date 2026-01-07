Emanuel Wilson in for Potential Playoff Surprise with Packers

The Green Bay Packers made the playoffs for the third consecutive season and the sixth time in the past seven seasons in 2025. But the path to the playoffs looked much different than it should have been, thanks to a truckload of injuries toward the end of the season.

While star pass rusher Micah Parsons won’t be walking out of the Soldier Field tunnel for Saturday’s Wild Card matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Packers received some good news on Tuesday when Bo Melton was the only player to receive a “did not practice” designation on the team’s first injury report, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Although the news was mostly positive, the two-way player's knee injury creates more bad news as the Packers need to find someone to take his place on kick returns.

With Keisean Nixon unwilling to reprise his role as an All-Pro kick returner, it may put head coach Matt LaFleur in a bind ahead of the playoffs. But it could lead to Emanuel Wilson stepping in and making a surprising contribution when the Packers face the Bears.

Emanuel Wilson In Line to Return Kicks for Packers vs. Bears

Wilson has struggled to find a consistent role on the Packers this season. His opportunities have come while Jacobs has either been on the shelf or resting in the Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving Wilson without much of a chance to grab a key job.

With his role uncertain, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Wilson left for a bigger one when he’s a free agent next spring. But he has done his best to buy time, carving out a role on special teams. Wilson began to return kicks consistently in a Week 14 victory over the Bears, and while his average of 25.8 yards per return isn’t flashy, it’s good enough to get the job done and shows a willingness to do what’s best for the team.

Compared to the Packers’ other options, Wilson seems like a lock to fill the role. Nixon has been adamant that he is done returning kicks, even though his proclamation as the team’s CB1 seems to be in his head more than on the field. Savion Williams has also served as the team’s kick returner during his rookie season, but he was just placed on injured reserve last week.

Wilson could go into the kick return role and try, and be an upgrade in this area, which could be key considering that Saturday’s forecast calls for snow showers in the afternoon. If Wilson performs well, it could even set up an unlikely role for 2026, which would be a positive development for Green Bay in the playoffs and the offseason.

