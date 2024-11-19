Eddie Lacy Speaks Out on Packers Fans' Criticism in New Comments
By Cem Yolbulan
When the Green Bay Packers drafted Eddie Lacy in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, they thought they had their star running back of the future. The star rusher out of Alabama fulfilled all expectations in his rookie season, earning Pro Bowl honors and winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
His pro career after that, however, left plenty to be desired. His first season in the NFL ended up being the high watermark of his career which lasted only three more years in Green Bay and another one in Seattle.
The biggest criticism for Lacy during his playing career was his issues with conditioning and fitness. Then head coach Mike McCarthy was vocal about his concerns about Lacy being out of shape after his second year in the league, and fans piled on as the running back struggled to produce at the same levels.
Lacy addressed all of this on Tuesday on the Matt Schneidman Show. He highlighted how upset he was with comments about his weight.
NFL News: Eddie Lacy Still Upset with Packers Fans
Lacy then added jokingly that he wants to do Oklahoma drills against people who used to make fun of him in the past. As tongue-in-cheek as this comment is, it suggests that Lacy is still not over the difficult times he had during his NFL career.
Packers fans will always remember Lacy as a "what if" player. If he had taken better care of his body, prepared better for the games, and practiced harder, he could have been a legendary running back in the league for a long time. However, just because he didn't do those things doesn't mean that his feelings aren't hurt by attacks on his character.