Cornerback is one of the most difficult and unforgiving positions to play in all of professional sports, but when a team has a good one, it makes all the difference. That's what the Green Bay Packers were hoping to achieve when they spent their second-round pick on former South Carolina corner Brandon Cisse in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the early returns are even better than they had hoped they would be.

By the numbers, Cisse is not only one of the best cornerbacks of his class, but he's turning out to be one of the most impactful rising talents at his position overall. According to research by Eli Berkovits, these are his current stats and rankings:



• 1st in snaps, sacks, hurries, and batted passes among rookie CBs.

• 2nd in tackles among rookie CBs.

• 2nd in tackles and pressures + tied for 2nd in stops among rookie CBs.

• 4th in pass breakups among rookie CBs.

Coming off an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award, Cisse continues to impress his teammates, coaches, and Packers fans alike. Not every game has been perfect, and he got torched plenty in his first 10 games heading into the bye, but that's a right of passage for rookie cornerbacks. The true mark of his early impression, however, came in the form of recent comments by Green Bay's cornerbacks coach, Daniel Bullocks, who said he does “not get beat by the same play twice.”

Brandon Cisse is ahead of schedule for a Green Bay Packers defense that badly needs his production.

Although Cisse is uplifted by a secondary that's easily one of the best in the NFL this season, he's competing at the highest level based on his own merit. The 21-year-old seems to have a good head on his shoulders and approaches his craft with a serious respect for the game. That's the type of mentality that should make a front office jump for joy after making a draft pick.

His addition has also made the jobs of the rest of the Packers' defense easier. Knowing there's a high-performing cornerback to cover star receivers makes the pass-rush unit's job much easier and allows linebackers to perform better in coverage to prevent the run. Cisse certainly isn't doing it alone, but he's also a major factor in the Packers' success on defense.

He also never shies away from a tough matchup. From Justin Jefferson to CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown to Drake London, and plenty of others, Cisse has gotten valuable reps against some of the best in the league. These moments will serve him very well in the future, but in the present, it's giving the Packers a tremendous boost when they need it most.