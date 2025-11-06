Eagles' Injury News Just Made Packers' Lives Even More Difficult for MNF

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to link up on Monday Night Football to close Week 10. This is a massive NFC collision that will have an impact on playoff seeding down the road. The Packers are dealing with their own problems, which include their kicking situation.

While they work through their own issues, the Eagles seem to be getting some stars back going into this tilt. According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, both AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley were back at practice for the Birds on Thursday.

AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley Practiced for Eagles on Thursday

The Eagles are getting healthy and are coming off their bye week. The extra time off gave them the ability to rest up, as Brown missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury and Barkley left the last game with a groin injury.

Both players are serious stars and are their best two offensive playmakers. This is less than ideal for a Packers team that is looking to bounce back after falling as double-digit favorites to the Carolina Panthers last week.

This game is a little bit more personal for the Packers as well, since Philadelphia beat them both times last season. The last one came in the Wild Card round, and they want to take that nasty taste out of their mouth.

The rest of the week will paint a clearer picture of whether they'll play in this primetime affair, but this is a step in the direction of playing for those two. Green Bay already knows what the Eagles are capable of and will be ready for the challenge.

Of course, it would be easier to take them down without Brown and Barkley in the fold, but that likely won't be the case in this one. It doesn't matter who is on the other side; the Packers need to defend their home field.

To be a serious title contender, taking care of business at Lambeau Field is a must. They've been able to do that thus far in 2025, as they are 3-1 at home. But it doesn't matter what has been in the prior weeks. All the attention is on defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, and it appears they have their star running back and receiver playing.

