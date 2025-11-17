Each Josh Jacobs Update Keeps Getting Better for Packers

Green Bay Packers fans were holding their collective breaths on Sunday as they watched star running back Josh Jacobs depart the game in the first quarter due to a knee injury.

It was the last thing Packers fans wanted to see, as the team was already without tight end Tucker Kraft and had already seen starting quarterback Jordan Love exit because of a shoulder injury. However, Love eventually returned to the field and helped the Packers ultimately secure the win.

Following the game, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t offer much clarity on the veteran running backs’ injury. However, it was reported that Jacobs’ knee injury wasn’t believed to be season-ending, but he would need further testing done on Monday.

Fast forward to Monday, and it appears that Green Bay might’ve dodged a bullet with Jacobs’ knee. Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI reported that the veteran running back does not need surgery, and will “possibly” be out for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Huber’s report on Jacobs aligns closely with what NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport also reported on Monday. Pelissero and Rapoport stated that Jacobs’ knee is structurally sound and doesn’t need surgery, as the tests have shown.

They also added that Green Bay will re-evaluate him towards the end of the week, and he hasn’t been ruled out for Week 12.

Josh Jacobs Not Ruled Out for Packers’ Week 12 Matchup vs. Vikings

If you’re a Packers fan, this is the best news possible regarding Jacobs’ health. Anytime a player exits a game with a knee injury, you automatically think of the worst and how long he could be out.

Before Jacobs departed Sunday’s game against New York, he was actually running the ball well. He had 40 rushing yards on seven carries, which averaged out to 5.7 yards per carry.

But when Jacobs left the field, the Packers had to lean on backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, who played admirably in the seven-point win. Wilson got a huge share of the work in the backfield, racking up 40 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He also had a nine-yard catch on 39 offensive snaps (season-high).

Meanwhile, Brooks added an eight-yard run as he saw five offensive snaps. If Jacobs can play on Sunday, that would be great, as the Vikings’ defense gave up 140 rushing yards in Week 11 to the Chicago Bears’ ground game.

For the season, the Vikings’ defense is giving up 127 yards per game on the ground. But if he cannot play, the Packers will roll with Wilson and Brooks, and could likely call up Pierre Strong Jr. from the practice squad to give them three healthy RBs on the 53-man roster.

